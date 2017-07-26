Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227289
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 24, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Board of Education
Beachwood Board Of Education
Applicant
Anette Butts
23807 Edgehill Dr.Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378
Ward
Keith Allen
4088 E. 76th St.Cleveland OH 44105
Natural Mother
Tamika Jefferson
4088 E. 76th StreetCleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 227289—Re: Keith Allen Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
