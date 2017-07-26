Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227289
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Board of Education

Beachwood Board Of Education

Applicant

Anette Butts
23807 Edgehill Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Dana Marie DeCapite
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff
200 Public Square, Suite 2300
Cleveland OH 44114-2378

Ward

Keith Allen
4088 E. 76th St.
Cleveland OH 44105

Natural Mother

Tamika Jefferson
4088 E. 76th Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 227289—Re: Keith Allen Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. M. DeCapite, atty.
