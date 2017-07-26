Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227293
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Loretta Kirk Adair
1411 Addison RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535
Decedent
Andrew D. Adair
8760 Greenwood RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 227293—Estate of Andrew D. Adair Sr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. V. M. Lowry, atty.
