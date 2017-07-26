Date Filed Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227293 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died July 18, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 227293—Estate of Andrew D. Adair Sr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. V. M. Lowry, atty.