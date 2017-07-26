Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227293
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 18, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Loretta Kirk Adair
1411 Addison Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Van Montez Lowry
Van M. Lowry
24100 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122-5535

Decedent

Andrew D. Adair
8760 Greenwood Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 227293—Estate of Andrew D. Adair Sr. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. V. M. Lowry, atty.
