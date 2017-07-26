Date Filed Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD227294 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 24, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 227294—Re: Armani White. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.