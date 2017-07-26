Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227294
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 24, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Lakendra Dees
22701 Lakeshore Blvd.Euclid OH 44123
Ward
Armani White
22701 Lakeshore Blvd., #408aEuclid OH 44123
Other
Mary Bowins
c/o Signature Health, 38882 Mentor AveWilloughby OH 44094
Text2017 GRD 227294—Re: Armani White. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.