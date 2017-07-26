Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227294
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 24, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Lakendra Dees
22701 Lakeshore Blvd.
Euclid OH 44123

Ward

Armani White
22701 Lakeshore Blvd., #408a
Euclid OH 44123

Other

Mary Bowins
c/o Signature Health, 38882 Mentor Ave
Willoughby OH 44094

Text

2017 GRD 227294—Re: Armani White. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
