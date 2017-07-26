Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227295
Date Died
June 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jane Miller
906 Devonshire
Sheffield Lake OH 44054
Applicant's Attorney
Holly Marie Wilson
Reminger Co., LPA
101 W. Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093

Decedent

Gerald M. Crawford
22429 Bartlett Drive
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227295—Estate of Gerald M. Crawford. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. H. M. Wilson, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 