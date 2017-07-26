Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227295
- Date Died
- June 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jane Miller
906 DevonshireSheffield Lake OH 44054
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 W. Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115-1093
Decedent
Gerald M. Crawford
22429 Bartlett DriveRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017
Text2017 EST 227295—Estate of Gerald M. Crawford. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. H. M. Wilson, atty.
About your information and the public record.