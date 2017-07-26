Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227296
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- May 27, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sharon Marie Penkowski
18453 Bunker Hill DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Mizak & Pacetti, LLC
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44134-1615
Decedent
Nancy Aiello
12716 Eastwood BoulevardGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Saturday, May 27, 2017
Fiduciary
Sharon Marie Penkowski
18453 Bunker Hill DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mizak & Pacetti, LLC
5241 Broadview Road, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44134-1615
Text2017 EST 227296—Estate of Nancy Aiello. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. B. Mizak, atty.
