Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227298
- Date Died
- June 10, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 7, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Daniel W. Vanek
7352 Glenside LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070
Decedent
Amelia J. Vanek
7352 Glenside LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Saturday, June 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 227298—Estate of Amelia J. Vanek. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
