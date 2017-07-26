Date Filed Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227298 Date Died June 10, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 7, 2017 9:15 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 227298—Estate of Amelia J. Vanek. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. E. A. Stehlik, atty.