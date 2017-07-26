Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227298
Date Died
June 10, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 7, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Daniel W. Vanek
7352 Glenside Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Anne Stehlik
The Gareau Law Firm Co., L.P.A.
23823 Lorain Road, #200
North Olmsted OH 44070

Decedent

Amelia J. Vanek
7352 Glenside Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 EST 227298—Estate of Amelia J. Vanek. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. E. A. Stehlik, atty.
