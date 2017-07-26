Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227302
- Date Died
- July 4, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Donald Kovach
9714 Brookline OvalStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant
Tina M. Becka
4818 Forest Grove DriveBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 227302—Estate of Donald Kovach. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
