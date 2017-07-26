Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227303
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $60,000.00
- Date Died
- February 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Sally Frances Kennerly
11711 Soika AvenueCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Friday, February 10, 2017
Applicant
Joana Betts
3794 Colony RoadSouth Euclid OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145
Fiduciary
Joana Betts
3794 Colony RoadSouth Euclid OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145
Text2017 EST 227303—Estate of Sally Frances Kennerly. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. C. Cruse, atty.
About your information and the public record.