Date Filed Wednesday, July 26, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227303 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $60,000.00 Date Died February 10, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 227303—Estate of Sally Frances Kennerly. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. C. Cruse, atty.