Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227303
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$60,000.00
Date Died
February 10, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Sally Frances Kennerly
11711 Soika Avenue
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Friday, February 10, 2017

Applicant

Joana Betts
3794 Colony Road
South Euclid OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Carter Cruse
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145

Fiduciary

Joana Betts
3794 Colony Road
South Euclid OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brian Carter Cruse
Seeley, Savidge, Ebert & Gourash Co. LPA
26600 Detroit Rd., S300
Cleveland OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 227303—Estate of Sally Frances Kennerly. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $60,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. B. C. Cruse, atty.
