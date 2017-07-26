Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227307
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 24, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Next of Kin

Jeffrey A. Moreau
20179 Beachcliff Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Next of Kin

Carol Chew
19000 Lake Road #809
Rocky River OH 44116

Next of Kin

Denise Dalessandro
27843 Detroit Rd #401
Westlake OH 44145

Next of Kin

John Moreau
10065 Avondale Rd.
Thornville OH 43076

Next of Kin

James A. Moreau
60 E. Spring St #305
Columbus OH 43215

Applicant

Marie B. Newman
22500 Lake Road #104
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Ward

Therese A. Moreau
13315 Detroit Avenue, Ennis Court
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 GRD 227307—Re: Therese A. Moreau. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
