Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227307
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 24, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Next of Kin
Jeffrey A. Moreau
20179 Beachcliff Blvd.Rocky River OH 44116
Next of Kin
Carol Chew
19000 Lake Road #809Rocky River OH 44116
Next of Kin
Denise Dalessandro
27843 Detroit Rd #401Westlake OH 44145
Next of Kin
John Moreau
10065 Avondale Rd.Thornville OH 43076
Next of Kin
James A. Moreau
60 E. Spring St #305Columbus OH 43215
Applicant
Marie B. Newman
22500 Lake Road #104Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Ward
Therese A. Moreau
13315 Detroit Avenue, Ennis CourtLakewood OH 44107
Text2017 GRD 227307—Re: Therese A. Moreau. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
About your information and the public record.