Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227308
Date Died
March 28, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Anna M. Grafton
1116 Long Ridge Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Applicant

Beverly L. Grafton
4374 West 60th Street
Cleveland OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy James Forrestal
The Forrestal Law Office, LPA
Crown Centre
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 227308—Estate of Anna M. Grafton. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Forrestal, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 