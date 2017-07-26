Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227309
- Date Died
- September 11, 2014
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGSep 12, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CPW
Decedent
John E. Lekowski
12799 Doula LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, September 11, 2014
Applicant
James M. Wray
7135 Timberbrook DriveGainesville GA 30506
Applicant's Attorney
Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan
1111 Superior Avenue, Suite 41
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 227309—Estate of John E. Lekowski. Citation to produce will filed. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. J. Trapp, atty.
