Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227309
Date Died
September 11, 2014
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CPW

Decedent

John E. Lekowski
12799 Doula Lane
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Thursday, September 11, 2014

Applicant

James M. Wray
7135 Timberbrook Drive
Gainesville GA 30506
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Jane Trapp
Thrasher, Dinsmore & Dolan
1111 Superior Avenue, Suite 41
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 227309—Estate of John E. Lekowski. Citation to produce will filed. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. J. Trapp, atty.
