Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC227311
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Sep 11, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGA

New Name

Annie Elise Singerman
5400 Brookside Trail
Solon OH 44139

Old Name

Annie Elise Laclair
5400 Brookside Trail
Solon OH 44139
Old Name's Attorney
Jay Pearce AuWerter
Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz
3333 Richmond Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 MSC 227311—Re: Annie Elise Laclair. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Sep. 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. AuWerter, atty.
