Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, July 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC227311
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGSep 11, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGA
New Name
Annie Elise Singerman
5400 Brookside TrailSolon OH 44139
Old Name
Annie Elise Laclair
5400 Brookside TrailSolon OH 44139
Old Name's Attorney
Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz
3333 Richmond Road
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 MSC 227311—Re: Annie Elise Laclair. Application for name change filed. Set for hearing Sep. 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. AuWerter, atty.
