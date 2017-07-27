Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227317
Date Died
August 26, 2011
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Daniel Macklin
7212 Dellenbaugh Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Date Died :Friday, August 26, 2011

Applicant

Deborah Bussey
7212 Dellenbaugh Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 227317—Estate of Daniel Macklin. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
