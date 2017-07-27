Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227317
- Date Died
- August 26, 2011
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Daniel Macklin
7212 Dellenbaugh Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Date Died :Friday, August 26, 2011
Applicant
Deborah Bussey
7212 Dellenbaugh Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2017 EST 227317—Estate of Daniel Macklin. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.