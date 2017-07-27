Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227319
Date Died
February 23, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 11, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Gabriella Marie Russo Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co. LPA
691 Richmond Road C32
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Decedent

Kathleen L. Williams
5711 Warwick Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227319—Estate of Kathleen L. Williams. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 11, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. G. M. R. Rosalina, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 