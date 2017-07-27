Probate
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- 2017EST227319
- February 23, 2017
ESTATE HEARINGSep 11, 2017 9:15 AM
- ADM
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co. LPA
691 Richmond Road C32
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Decedent
Kathleen L. Williams
5711 Warwick DriveParma OH 44129
Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017
Text2017 EST 227319—Estate of Kathleen L. Williams. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 11, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. G. M. R. Rosalina, atty.
