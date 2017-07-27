Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227325
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$132,000.00
Date Died
November 18, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Gabriella Marie Russo Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co. LPA
691 Richmond Road C32
Richmond Hts. OH 44143

Decedent

Brian E. Brandt
9934 Pleasant Lake Blvd.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2017 EST 227325—Estate of Brian E. Brandt. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $132,000.00. G. M. R. Rosalina, atty.
