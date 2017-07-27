Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227325
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $132,000.00
- Date Died
- November 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Joseph K. Rosalina
6656 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co. LPA
691 Richmond Road C32
Richmond Hts. OH 44143
Decedent
Brian E. Brandt
9934 Pleasant Lake Blvd.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2017 EST 227325—Estate of Brian E. Brandt. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $132,000.00. G. M. R. Rosalina, atty.
