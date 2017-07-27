Date Filed Thursday, July 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227325 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $132,000.00 Date Died November 18, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 227325—Estate of Brian E. Brandt. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $132,000.00. G. M. R. Rosalina, atty.