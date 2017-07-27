Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227333
- Date Died
- March 13, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 11, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
John J. Montello
303 Columbus RoadBedford OH 44146
Decedent
Stanley C. Koci
242 Talbot DriveBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, March 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 227333—Estate of Stanley C. Koci Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
