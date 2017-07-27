Date Filed Thursday, July 27, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227333 Date Died March 13, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 11, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 227333—Estate of Stanley C. Koci Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.