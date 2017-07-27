Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227333
Date Died
March 13, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 11, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

John J. Montello
303 Columbus Road
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

Stanley C. Koci
242 Talbot Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, March 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227333—Estate of Stanley C. Koci Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 11, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
