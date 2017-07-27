Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227335
Date Died
February 17, 2009
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John Staruch
4195 West 144th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Tuesday, February 17, 2009

Applicant

David J. Staruch
8491 Countryview Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Earl Lazzaro
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Fiduciary

David J. Staruch
8491 Countryview Drive
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robert Earl Lazzaro
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Surviving Spouse

Helen Staruch
1241 Bunts Rd.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 227335—Estate of John Staruch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
