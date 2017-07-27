Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227335
- Date Died
- February 17, 2009
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John Staruch
4195 West 144th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Tuesday, February 17, 2009
Applicant
David J. Staruch
8491 Countryview DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Fiduciary
David J. Staruch
8491 Countryview DriveBroadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Surviving Spouse
Helen Staruch
1241 Bunts Rd.Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 227335—Estate of John Staruch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
