Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227337
Date Died
January 3, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

James W. Ansberry
37750 Bunker Hill Drive
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Jeannette Marie Weaver
Jeannette M. Weaver, Attorney at Law
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

James H. Ansberry
7766 Broadview Rd.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227337—Estate of James H. Ansberry. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Weaver, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 