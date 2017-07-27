Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227337
- Date Died
- January 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
James W. Ansberry
37750 Bunker Hill DriveSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Jeannette M. Weaver, Attorney at Law
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
James H. Ansberry
7766 Broadview Rd.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Text2017 EST 227337—Estate of James H. Ansberry. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Weaver, atty.
About your information and the public record.