Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227341
Date Died
May 20, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 8, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Carol Polin
4555 Whitehall Drive
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Saturday, May 20, 2017

Applicant

Rene Polin
412 Lassiter Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Erika Flynn Apelis
Turk Apelis, LLC
549 E. Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 227341—Estate of Carol Polin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. F. Apelis, atty.
