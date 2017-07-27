Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227341
- Date Died
- May 20, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 8, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Carol Polin
4555 Whitehall DriveSouth Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Saturday, May 20, 2017
Applicant
Rene Polin
412 Lassiter DriveHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Turk Apelis, LLC
549 E. Washington Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 227341—Estate of Carol Polin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. E. F. Apelis, atty.
About your information and the public record.