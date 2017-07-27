Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227342
- Date Died
- June 23, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGAug 21, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Dennis J. Taksar
21020 North ParkFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Friday, June 23, 2017
Applicant
Patricia Taksar
6605 Northcliff Ave.Brooklyn OH 44144
Applicant's Attorney
Self
147 Bell Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 227342—Estate of Dennis J. Taksar. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. M. Drain, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.