Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV227353
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Aug 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Frances Bolz
123 East 156th Street Apt. 605
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2017 ADV 227353—Adult Protective Services vs Frances Bolz. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Aug. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 