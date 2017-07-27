Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV227353
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGAug 9, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Frances Bolz
123 East 156th Street Apt. 605Cleveland OH 44110
Text2017 ADV 227353—Adult Protective Services vs Frances Bolz. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Aug. 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.