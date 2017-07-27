Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV227355
- Filing Code
- DEC
Plaintiff
Roger Knipper
17600 Detroit Ave, Apt. 112Lakewood OH 44107
Plaintiff's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Defendant
Larry P. Kravitz
38710 Dodd's LandingWilloughby Hills OH 44095
Defendant
Homewise Real Estate, Llc
16935 Reineke Schipper RoadBotkins OH 45306
Defendant
Jacqueline Faulkner
9249 Gilbert RoadRavenna OH 44266
Text2017 ADV 227355—Roger Knipper vs Larry P. Kravitz, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. M. E. Murman, atty.
