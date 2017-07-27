Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227357
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 22, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Jacquelyn Barnes
16231 Broadway Avenue, Broadway Care Center
Maple Heights OH 44137

Applicant

Coveda T. Stewart
1835 Windermere Street
East Cleveland OH 44112

Text

2017 GRD 227357—Re: Jacquelyn Barnes. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 