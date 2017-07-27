Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227357
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 22, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Jacquelyn Barnes
16231 Broadway Avenue, Broadway Care CenterMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Coveda T. Stewart
1835 Windermere StreetEast Cleveland OH 44112
Text2017 GRD 227357—Re: Jacquelyn Barnes. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
