Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227358
- Date Died
- March 28, 2014
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Kathryn R. Brenneman
14325 Drexmore RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth St., Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Arthur Loyd Brenneman
14325 Drexmore RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Friday, March 28, 2014
Text2017 EST 227358—Estate of Arthur Loyd Brenneman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. T. Young, Jr., atty.
