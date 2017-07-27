Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227358
Date Died
March 28, 2014
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Kathryn R. Brenneman
14325 Drexmore Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
John Talbot Young Jr.
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth St., Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Arthur Loyd Brenneman
14325 Drexmore Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Friday, March 28, 2014

Text

2017 EST 227358—Estate of Arthur Loyd Brenneman. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. T. Young, Jr., atty.
