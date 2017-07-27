Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227360
- Date Died
- June 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ernest Jacob Benchell
3474 Kersdale Rd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Monday, June 5, 2017
Applicant
Eunice Benchell
3474 Kersdale Rd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Eunice Benchell
3474 Kersdale Rd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Surviving Spouse
Eunice Benchell
3474 Kersdale Rd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Text2017 EST 227360—Estate of Ernest Jacob Benchell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. E. McGregor, atty.
