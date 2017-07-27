Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227360
Date Died
June 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Ernest Jacob Benchell
3474 Kersdale Rd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Applicant

Eunice Benchell
3474 Kersdale Rd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Erica Elise McGregor
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Eunice Benchell
3474 Kersdale Rd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Erica Elise McGregor
Tucker Ellis LLP
950 Main Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Surviving Spouse

Eunice Benchell
3474 Kersdale Rd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 227360—Estate of Ernest Jacob Benchell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. E. McGregor, atty.
