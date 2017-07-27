Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227361
- Date Died
- July 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Thomas D. Smith
3696 Strathavon RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Friday, July 8, 2016
Applicant
Theresia Smith
3696 Strathavon RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 227361—Estate of Thomas D. Smith. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
About your information and the public record.