Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227361
Date Died
July 8, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Thomas D. Smith
3696 Strathavon Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Friday, July 8, 2016

Applicant

Theresia Smith
3696 Strathavon Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 EST 227361—Estate of Thomas D. Smith. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
