Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, July 27, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227363
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 22, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Dillan K. Johnson
1761 Braeburn Park Dr.Euclid OH 44117
Applicant
Michelle Miller
1761 Braeburn Park Dr.Euclid OH 44117
Next of Kin
Kiara Johnson
24451 Lakeshore Blvd #1121Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 GRD 227363—Re: Dillan K Johnson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
