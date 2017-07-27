Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227364
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 22, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Darryl K. Johnson
1761 Braeburn Park Dr.
Euclid OH 44117

Applicant

Michelle Miller
1761 Braeburn Park Dr.
Euclid OH 44117

Next of Kin

Kiara Johnson
24451 Lakeshore Blvd #1121
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 GRD 227364—Re: Darryl K. Johnson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Aug. 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
