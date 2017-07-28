Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227370
- Date Died
- June 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Suzanne M. Eckenfels
7809 Crestwood LnNorthfield Ctr OH 44067
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
25101 Chagrin Blvd, #220
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Christy J. Eckenfels
14320 JaniceMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 227370—Estate of Christy J. Eckenfels Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
