Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227372
- Date Died
- July 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Justine Jaklitsch
4349 Rollingview DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Frances T. Keck
18621 Neff RoadCleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Monday, July 10, 2017
Text2017 EST 227372—Estate of Frances T. Keck. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Wadsworth, atty.
About your information and the public record.