Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227372
Date Died
July 10, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Justine Jaklitsch
4349 Rollingview Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant's Attorney
Roger Allen Wadsworth
Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Frances T. Keck
18621 Neff Road
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Monday, July 10, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227372—Estate of Frances T. Keck. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Wadsworth, atty.
