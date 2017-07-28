Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227373
- Date Died
- December 12, 2012
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Angela M. Edwards
3715 Warrensville Center Rd., #234Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Gilbert W.R. Rucker III
135 Pine St., Ste. 203
Warren OH 44481
Decedent
Joseph Jackson
3789 E. 155th StreetCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, December 12, 2012
Text2017 EST 227373—Estate of Joseph Jackson. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. G. R. Rucker, III, atty.
About your information and the public record.