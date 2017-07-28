Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227374
- Date Died
- May 27, 2015
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 13, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Angela M. Edwards
3715 Warrensville Center Rd., #234Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Gilbert W.R. Rucker III
135 Pine St., Ste. 203
Warren OH 44481
Decedent
Bernice Jackson
3789 E. 155th., StreetCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Text2017 EST 227374—Estate of Bernice Jackson. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Sep. 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. R. Rucker, III, atty.
