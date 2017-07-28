Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227374
Date Died
May 27, 2015
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 13, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Angela M. Edwards
3715 Warrensville Center Rd., #234
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Gilbert Robert Rucker III
Gilbert W.R. Rucker III
135 Pine St., Ste. 203
Warren OH 44481

Decedent

Bernice Jackson
3789 E. 155th., Street
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2017 EST 227374—Estate of Bernice Jackson. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. Set for hearing Sep. 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. G. R. Rucker, III, atty.
