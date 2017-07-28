Date Filed Friday, July 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227375 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died January 18, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 227375—Estate of Barbara Joann Quill. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. C. E. Mills, atty.