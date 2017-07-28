Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227375
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- January 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
G.b.kirby Meacham
18560 Parkland DriveShaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Barbara Joann Quill
18560 Parkland DriveShaker Heights OH 44122
Text2017 EST 227375—Estate of Barbara Joann Quill. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. C. E. Mills, atty.
