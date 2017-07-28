Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227375
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
January 18, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

G.b.kirby Meacham
18560 Parkland Drive
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Barbara Joann Quill
18560 Parkland Drive
Shaker Heights OH 44122

Date Died :Monday, January 18, 2016

Text

2017 EST 227375—Estate of Barbara Joann Quill. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. C. E. Mills, atty.
