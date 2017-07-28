Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227377
Date Died
June 6, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 11, 2017 2:15 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Brenda M. Wells
1224 Geil Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Edward Mills
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Laura M. Mcglynn
20729 Woodstock Avenue
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227377—Estate of Laura M. McGlynn. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 11, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. C. E. Mills, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 