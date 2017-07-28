Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227377
- Date Died
- June 6, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 11, 2017 2:15 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Brenda M. Wells
1224 Geil AvenueLakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Laura M. Mcglynn
20729 Woodstock AvenueFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Text2017 EST 227377—Estate of Laura M. McGlynn. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 11, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. C. E. Mills, atty.
