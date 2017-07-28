Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227379
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
July 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Genevieve Marie Laisure
9731 Sunrise Blvd.
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Thursday, July 20, 2017

Applicant

Paul W. Laisure
373 Terrace Ave.
Garden City NY 11530
Applicant's Attorney
Roger David Tibbetts
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107

Surviving Spouse

Paul Wendell Laisure
7701 Starkey Rd. #735
Largo FL 33706

Fiduciary

Paul W. Laisure
373 Terrace Ave.
Garden City NY 11530
Fiduciary's Attorney
Roger David Tibbetts
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 227379—Estate of Genevieve Marie Laisure. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. D. Tibbetts, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 