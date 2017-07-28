Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227379
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- July 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Genevieve Marie Laisure
9731 Sunrise Blvd.North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, July 20, 2017
Applicant
Paul W. Laisure
373 Terrace Ave.Garden City NY 11530
Applicant's Attorney
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Surviving Spouse
Paul Wendell Laisure
7701 Starkey Rd. #735Largo FL 33706
Fiduciary
Paul W. Laisure
373 Terrace Ave.Garden City NY 11530
Fiduciary's Attorney
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 227379—Estate of Genevieve Marie Laisure. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. D. Tibbetts, atty.
