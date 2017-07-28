Date Filed Friday, July 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227379 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died July 20, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 227379—Estate of Genevieve Marie Laisure. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. D. Tibbetts, atty.