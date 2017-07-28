Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227380
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Michelle Thomas
4841 Persimmon LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Gluntz Law LLC
685 Ashbrooke Way
Hudson OH 44236
Decedent
Bryant Lee Kilgo
4841 Persimmon LaneNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2017 EST 227380—Estate of Bryant Lee Kilgo. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. P. Gluntz, atty.
