Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227380
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 15, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Michelle Thomas
4841 Persimmon Lane
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Paul Gluntz
Gluntz Law LLC
685 Ashbrooke Way
Hudson OH 44236

Decedent

Bryant Lee Kilgo
4841 Persimmon Lane
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 227380—Estate of Bryant Lee Kilgo. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. K. P. Gluntz, atty.
