Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227383
Date Died
June 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michelle M. Pletka
10250 Honeysuckle Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Eleanor Veronica Janoch
10250 Honeysuckle Lane
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227383—Estate of Eleanor Veronica Janoch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 