Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227383
- Date Died
- June 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michelle M. Pletka
10250 Honeysuckle LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Eleanor Veronica Janoch
10250 Honeysuckle LaneBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Thursday, June 8, 2017
Text2017 EST 227383—Estate of Eleanor Veronica Janoch. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
