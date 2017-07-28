Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD227385
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGAug 24, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Ward
Mckayla Pfahl
3881 Hilltop DriveParma OH 44134
Applicant
Jennifer Farylo
3881 Hilltop DriveParma OH 44134
Biological Father
Shawn Pfahl
3390 West 90th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 GRD 227385—Re: Mckayla Pfahl. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
