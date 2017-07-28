Date Filed Friday, July 28, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD227385 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Aug 24, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 227385—Re: Mckayla Pfahl. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.