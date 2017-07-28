Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD227385
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Aug 24, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Ward

Mckayla Pfahl
3881 Hilltop Drive
Parma OH 44134

Applicant

Jennifer Farylo
3881 Hilltop Drive
Parma OH 44134

Biological Father

Shawn Pfahl
3390 West 90th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 GRD 227385—Re: Mckayla Pfahl. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
