Date Filed Friday, July 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227387 Date Died February 9, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 14, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 227387—Estate of Olympia S. Cerio. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. S. Schickler, atty.