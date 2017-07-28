Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227387
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 14, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Pamela A. Cerio
7710 Wake Robin Drive
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald Steven Schickler
Ronald S. Schickler, Esq.
5915 Landerbrook Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Decedent

Olympia S. Cerio
7710 Wake Robin Drive
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017

Text

2017 EST 227387—Estate of Olympia S. Cerio. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. S. Schickler, atty.
