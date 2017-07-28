Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227387
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 14, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Pamela A. Cerio
7710 Wake Robin DriveParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Ronald S. Schickler, Esq.
5915 Landerbrook Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Decedent
Olympia S. Cerio
7710 Wake Robin DriveParma OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017
Text2017 EST 227387—Estate of Olympia S. Cerio. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Aug. 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. R. S. Schickler, atty.
