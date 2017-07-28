Date Filed Friday, July 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227389 Date Died June 9, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Sep 12, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 227389—Estate of Juanita Johnson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. P. E. Talty, atty.