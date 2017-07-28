Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227389
- Date Died
- June 9, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 12, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Juanita Johnson
18810 Harvard Ave.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017
Applicant
Patrick E. Talty
21875 Addington BoulevardRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
21875 Addington Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 227389—Estate of Juanita Johnson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. P. E. Talty, atty.
