Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227389
Date Died
June 9, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Juanita Johnson
18810 Harvard Ave.
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Friday, June 9, 2017

Applicant

Patrick E. Talty
21875 Addington Boulevard
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Patrick Edward Talty
21875 Addington Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 227389—Estate of Juanita Johnson. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. P. E. Talty, atty.
