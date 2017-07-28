Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227390
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 3, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Helen M. Triptow
14307 Krebs Ave.
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Saturday, September 3, 2016

Applicant

Kurt Triptow
4525 Patricia Dr.
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Michael Sturik
Mark Sturk
5706 Turney Rd. Suite 103
Garfield Hts OH 44125

Text

2017 EST 227390—Estate of Helen M. Triptow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. M. Sturik, atty.
