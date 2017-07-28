Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227390
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Helen M. Triptow
14307 Krebs Ave.Maple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Saturday, September 3, 2016
Applicant
Kurt Triptow
4525 Patricia Dr.Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Sturk
5706 Turney Rd. Suite 103
Garfield Hts OH 44125
Text2017 EST 227390—Estate of Helen M. Triptow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. M. Sturik, atty.
About your information and the public record.