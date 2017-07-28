Date Filed Friday, July 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227390 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 3, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 227390—Estate of Helen M. Triptow. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. M. M. Sturik, atty.