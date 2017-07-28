Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227391
- Date Died
- September 15, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Bertha Redrick
721 Walnut DriveEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Decedent
Elizabeth Redrick
853 E. 147th St.Cleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Text2017 EST 227391—Estate of Elizabeth Redrick. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
