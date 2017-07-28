Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227391
Date Died
September 15, 2015
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Bertha Redrick
721 Walnut Drive
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Decedent

Elizabeth Redrick
853 E. 147th St.
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Tuesday, September 15, 2015

Text

2017 EST 227391—Estate of Elizabeth Redrick. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 