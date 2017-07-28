Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227397
Date Died
July 9, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Joseph Mezecko
12609 Sprecher Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Sunday, July 9, 2017

Applicant

Mary M. Mezecko
12609 Sprecher Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Text

2017 EST 227397—Estate of Joseph Mezecko. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 