Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227397
- Date Died
- July 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Joseph Mezecko
12609 Sprecher AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Sunday, July 9, 2017
Applicant
Mary M. Mezecko
12609 Sprecher AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Text2017 EST 227397—Estate of Joseph Mezecko. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
About your information and the public record.