Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227399
- Date Died
- November 9, 2015
- Filing Code
- EXT
Decedent
Betty White
1518 Cypress StreetLouisville KY 40210
Date Died :Monday, November 9, 2015
Applicant
Eric White
3916 Hurstbourne Woods DriveLouisville KY 40299
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 227399—Estate of Betty White. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
