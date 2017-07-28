Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227402
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$150,000.00
Date Died
July 17, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Patrick J. Cooney
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Decedent

Lisa E. Lewis
12900 Lake Avenue, #1820
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Monday, July 17, 2017

Fiduciary

Patrick J. Cooney
4403 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 EST 227402—Estate of Lisa E. Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
