Date Filed Friday, July 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227402 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $150,000.00 Date Died July 17, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 227402—Estate of Lisa E. Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.