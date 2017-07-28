Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227402
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $150,000.00
- Date Died
- July 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Patrick J. Cooney
4403 St. Clair AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Decedent
Lisa E. Lewis
12900 Lake Avenue, #1820Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Monday, July 17, 2017
Fiduciary
Patrick J. Cooney
4403 St. Clair AvenueCleveland OH 44103
Text2017 EST 227402—Estate of Lisa E. Lewis. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
About your information and the public record.