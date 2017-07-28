Probate

Date Filed
Friday, July 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST227403
Date Died
March 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Aug 31, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Maria E. Cullen
1820 West 57th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 227403—Estate of Maria E. Cullen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
