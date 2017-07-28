Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, July 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST227403
- Date Died
- March 15, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGAug 31, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Maria E. Cullen
1820 West 57th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Goodwin
22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 227403—Estate of Maria E. Cullen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
