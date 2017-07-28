Date Filed Friday, July 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST227403 Date Died March 15, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Aug 31, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 227403—Estate of Maria E. Cullen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Aug. 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. E. A. Goodwin, atty.