Date Filed
Monday, August 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228009
Date Died
June 25, 2017
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Stephen Szekely
1516 Laclede Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Robert Sterkel
Timothy R. Sterkel
1414 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44121

Decedent

Dorothy Szekely
1516 Laclede Rd.
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Sunday, June 25, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228009—Estate of Dorothy Szekely. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. T. R. Sterkel, atty.
