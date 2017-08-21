Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228009
- Date Died
- June 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Stephen Szekely
1516 Laclede Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy R. Sterkel
1414 S. Green Road
Cleveland OH 44121
Decedent
Dorothy Szekely
1516 Laclede Rd.South Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Sunday, June 25, 2017
Text2017 EST 228009—Estate of Dorothy Szekely. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. T. R. Sterkel, atty.
