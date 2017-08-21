Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228014
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- August 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Laura L. Kremser
2367 Georgia DriveWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Barbara A. Weber
3860 Woodpark WayNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Thursday, August 3, 2017
Fiduciary
Laura L. Kremser
2367 Georgia DriveWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Charles E. Mills & Associates
106 Ohio Savings Bldg
Rocky River OH 44116
Text2017 EST 228014—Estate of Barbara A. Weber. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. E. Mills, atty.
