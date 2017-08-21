Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 21, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228015
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 12, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Jashaureah Lynn Henderson
2064 Est 103rd Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Jacqueline L. Jones
2064 Est 103rd Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Natural Mother

Tamika L. Black
7800 Laumer Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 GRD 228015—Re: Jashaureah Lynn Henderson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
