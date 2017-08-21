Date Filed Monday, August 21, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228015 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 12, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 228015—Re: Jashaureah Lynn Henderson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.