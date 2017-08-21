Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228015
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 12, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Jashaureah Lynn Henderson
2064 Est 103rd StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant
Jacqueline L. Jones
2064 Est 103rd StreetCleveland OH 44102
Natural Mother
Tamika L. Black
7800 Laumer Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 GRD 228015—Re: Jashaureah Lynn Henderson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 12, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
About your information and the public record.