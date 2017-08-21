Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 21, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228018
- Date Died
- June 26, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Edward L. Altizer
3635 West 46th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559
Decedent
Betty J. Altizer
4504 Franklin Blvd.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017
Fiduciary
Edward L. Altizer
3635 West 46th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559
Text2017 EST 228018—Estate of Betty J. Altizer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. E. Billington, atty.
