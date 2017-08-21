Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 21, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228018
Date Died
June 26, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Edward L. Altizer
3635 West 46th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn Earle Billington
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559

Decedent

Betty J. Altizer
4504 Franklin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Monday, June 26, 2017

Fiduciary

Edward L. Altizer
3635 West 46th Street
Cleveland OH 44102
Fiduciary's Attorney
Glenn Earle Billington
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559

Text

2017 EST 228018—Estate of Betty J. Altizer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. E. Billington, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 